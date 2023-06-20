Idris Elba calls for peaceful election in Sierra Leone

Idris Elba has called on Sierra Leoneans to uphold peace as the country heads to the polls on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

In a video released by the British-Sierra Leonean actor via Twitter, he said: “This election please let it be peaceful, no violence”. He further reminded the youths of their responsibilities to maintain law and order and ensure that there is stability.

“Young people, this is your election, you have the power. If we burn down our country, we will have to build it back. Please, let’s don’t take our country backwards because we are going forward. We have to change the narrative,” said Elba.

He also reminded Sierra Leoneans of how Africa and the entire world are monitoring the situation in the country.

However, Saturday’s election will be the country’s sixth presidential election since 1992. Thirteen candidates are contesting for the presidency, with incumbent President Julius Madaa Bio of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and Dr. Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC) being the main challengers.