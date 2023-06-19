June 24 voting materials arrive at the Freetown International Airport today!

The Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) has today received voting materials (ballot papers, reports and reconciliation forms) for the June 2023 general elections at the Freetown International Airport, in Lungi.

Following the arrival of the materials, international observers, journalists, and representatives of various political parties were present to observe the process. ECSL has confirmed that the materials will be distributed to all the electoral districts in the country in the shortest possible time.

Speaking to the Africa Young Voices (AYV) TV, the former secretary of the Interim All People’s Congress (APC) Committer, Hon. Abdul Kargbo, said as a party they are to know the exact number of pallets that were removed from the plane. ECSL has however said that 58 pallets were brought into the country.

“We have yet to know the exact number of pallets that were removed from the plane. However, according to ECSL, 58 pallets were brought into the country. We have taken pictorial records of all the pallets to know the specific district each pallet is going to,” said Hon. Kargbo.

The representative of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Haja Abdulai Kamara said the process is peaceful and calls on citizens to trust the process.

The National Election Watch confirmed that they are sending representatives to all electoral districts within the country to oversee the dispatch of the materials.