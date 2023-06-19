NEW raises critical issues in ECSL’s early voting procedures

The National Elections Watch (NEW), a coalition of Civic and Non-Governmental Organizations, has expressed its position regarding a couple of issues they picked up during the ECSL’s early voting which is provided for in the Public Elections (Early Voting) Regulations 2023.

The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) recently conducted an early voting privilege for intending pilgrims. However, the process has faced criticism and concerns from opposition parties and civil society organizations regarding adherence to procedures and compliance with the regulations.

One of the key concerns highlighted by NEW is the late notification of early voting information. The date for early voting was communicated to the public less than 24 hours before the polls opened on June 15, 2023. NEW’s observers reported instances where voters were turned away due to their names not being on the Voters’ List. Such late notifications and lack of adequate preparation have raised questions about the transparency and inclusiveness of the electoral process.

Another point called out is the non-clarity surrounding the early voter list. According to Section 4 of the Public Election (Early Voting) Regulations 2023, an early voters list should be made public prior to the election. However, NEW said it observed that this list was not exhibited, and the number of early voters disaggregated by the district was unavailable.

Additionally, NEW expressed concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the procurement and printing of ballot papers. The ECSL confirmed that ballot papers for early voting were printed both in Sierra Leone and South Africa. This dual printing raises questions about the protection, custody, verifiability, transparency, and accountability of ballots. NEW has called for the ECSL to provide information about the service providers involved in printing the ballot papers for early voting and the number of ballots printed.

NEW recommended a range of activities for the ECSL, which include providing public access to information about the service provider responsible for printing the ballot papers used in Sierra Leone’s early voting, as well as disclosing the number of ballot papers printed for the voting exercise. To foster trust and public confidence, it is essential to maintain consistency in managing all electoral processes. The ECSL should ensure the timely and comprehensive provision of information at each stage of the electoral process to enable adequate preparation by election stakeholders and promote effective participation. Furthermore, it is crucial for the ECSL to fully adhere to all legal provisions concerning early voting.

Recognizing the constitutional mandate of the ECSL to conduct the elections, NEW has formally communicated these concerns and recommendations to the Commission. They aim to complement the Commission’s efforts in conducting free, fair, and credible elections.

As the nation awaits the resolution of these concerns, stakeholders and citizens hope for transparency, fairness, and the preservation of the democratic principles that underpin Sierra Leone’s electoral processes.