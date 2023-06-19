Sierra Leone Police invites the APC to discuss their proposed peaceful match

The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) have in a press release dated June 18, 2023, invited the All People’s Congress (APC) to a meeting slated for Monday, June 19, 2023, to discuss issues around a proposed peaceful match by the party. A day earlier, the party wrote the SLP notifying them that they will soon be “peacefully processing” to the offices of the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone to tender their position paper.

This follows the elapsed 72 hours ultimatum that the party’s flagbearer, Dr Samura Kamara, gave the Chief Electoral Commissioner (CEC) Mohamed Konneh and other commissioners to resign, if “certain apparent anomalies” cannot be regularized, making way for international bodies to conduct the general elections which come in barely a week’s time. Konneh’s response to this was that he and the other commissioners will not resign, and the elections will hold as slated, urging parties to continue their campaigns.

On this note, the APC said they will be led by their flag bearer Kamara, his running mate, national chairman, Secretary General and other hierarchy of the party to the office of the commission.

“As it will be a peaceful procession, we urge your personnel to be peaceful with civilians and to provide us with the required support”, said the party.

The SLP said the letter should have been sent to them at least 72 hours before such planned events for proper planning. However, the APC did not mention in their letter when they will be matching.

Notwithstanding all of this, the SLP looks forward to discussing with the party issues surrounding the planning of their procession, including the number of people that will be involved, the time, and the route, among others.