Drizilik extends contract with Mercury International

Multiple-award-winning hip-hop, and afrobeat artist, Drizilik has extended his contract with Mercury International as the celebrity brand ambassador for their Affiliate program.

The artist was first signed as an ambassador in May 2022, for the sports betting company’s Affiliate program, an initiative that offers part-time employment to partners who generate new customers and promote their betting products.

“I have renewed my deal with @betatmercurysl. It has been a pleasure representing the most trustworthy betting company in the country. I look forward to another great year working with the team. In life, the possibilities are endless but IF YOU NOR PLAY YOU NOR GO WIN,” said Drizilik in a social media post.

Over the past months, the rapper has been featured in the company’s ad campaign as billboards of him were mounted across different streets in Freetown and fliers are been promoted on several social media platforms.

Mercury International launched its lottery and sports betting products in 2007. Its games include the 5/90 lottery, sports betting, online betting, Zone, Rapids, and Virtual Rapid games.