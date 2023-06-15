Sierra Leone: Jeremiah Thoronka wins 2023 GTF “Youngster Green Award”

Sierra Leonean innovator, Jeremiah Thoronka, has been awarded the “Youngster Green Award” at the 2023 Green Tech Festival in Germany, for his collective action and dedication towards sustainability and climate action.

The Green Tech Festival is a platform that empowers changemakers and supports innovative green technologies for a sustainable future. This year’s award ceremony had eight nominees across different categories and he was one of four winners.

Thoronka is a 2021 Chegg. Org Global Student Prize winner, becoming the first student to win the USD 100,000 sister award to the Global Teacher Prize.

He invented a device that uses kinetic energy from traffic and pedestrians to generate clean power, an idea that was born out of the challenges he faced as a child growing up in a slum camp for displaced persons with his mother. During this period they used to burn charcoal and wood for lighting and heating and that’s when he developed wishes to work in climate change advocacy.

At 17, Thoronka launched a start-up called Optim Energy that transforms vibration from vehicles and pedestrian footfall on roads to electric current. He recently graduated with a Master of Science Degree in Sustainability Energy and Development from Durham University.

While sharing the news about this award on social media, he extends his appreciation to all that supported him in his journey.

“This journey is far from over. Together, we can continue to fight for a greener, more sustainable, equitable and just future for all. Thank you all!” he said.