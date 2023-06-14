New Grammy for African Music is an opportunity for artist authenticity beyond Afrobeats – Drizilik on YFM Ghana

Drizilik appeared on YFM’s Y-Lounge with hosts Akosua Hanson and DJ Kess yesterday in Accra. He shared tracks from his Ashobi album, Sierra Leone’s Afro sounds, and his thoughts on the new Grammy Awards category for African music.

We got the one & only @drizilik passing through tonight to chat it up with @AkosuaHanson x @DjKessGh . Don’t miss! pic.twitter.com/tiu2YgIH7z — Y107.9 FM (@Y1079FM) June 13, 2023

Akosua Hanson:

So I heard today that the Grammys have included the African Music Award, a category for African music generally. What are your thoughts on that? And what does it do for you as an artist? With this dope music, what do you think?

Drizilik:

Yeah, it’s an opportunity for African artists to stay authentic. Because when you read deep inside, it’s making space for different types of African music to grow, like a platform for them to thrive. I like the parts where they specified the different genres of African music and from the different regions. Most people think even though African music is taking over, most people think all African music is Afrobeat. Afrobeats, yeah. And that’s not true. So yeah, I love the parts where they made a space for Ghanaian Drill, and South African hip-hop. I listen to a lot of South African hip-hop. And all this Fuji music from Nigeria and other places. It’s an opportunity for things to get better for African music generally and not just Afrobeats.

Akosua Hanson: OK. OK, awesome. I love that. So listeners, if you just tuned in, we’ve got Drizilik here from Sierra Leone. We’re listening to really dope music.

The American Recording Academy (The Grammy Awards) has announced a Best African Music Performance award, “a track and singles category that recognizes recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent.”

The category will highlight regional melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic musical traditions, including but not limited to Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz genres.

Before this announcement, African musicians’ primary pathway to Grammy recognition was in the World or Global Music, a category dominated by Beninois songstress Angelique Kidjoe who has won the Grammy five times.

The new category is welcome news to African music fans who have often felt that African popular music belonged in a separate category from Global Music.