Remote Work: Reporters Wanted for SwitSalone

SwitSalone.com is looking to hire four new reporters to add to our team. The four types of reporters are as follows;

Entertainment (focus on music specifically music by SL at home and abroad, afro beats, film, and celebrities)

Lifestyle (socials, fashion, trends, pop culture, etc.)

Sports (National sports including football, cricket, etc, SL Premier League, etc)

College Life (club news, education, technology, campus évents, learning resources, relationships, personalities, etc)

SwitSalone is a leading multimedia company that specializes in delivering high-quality news and information to our audience. With a strong commitment to journalistic integrity and accuracy, we strive to provide insightful and engaging content across various platforms. As a reputable organization, we value innovation, diversity, and a passion for storytelling.

Job Description:

We are seeking talented and motivated individuals to join our team as reporters. As a reporter, you will play a crucial role in our newsroom, researching, investigating, and reporting on a wide range of topics and events. Your work will have a direct impact on our audience, shaping their understanding of current affairs and providing them with valuable insights.

Responsibilities:

Research and investigate news stories, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the information.

Conduct interviews with relevant sources, including experts, eyewitnesses, and officials.

Write compelling news articles, features, and reports, adhering to the company’s style guidelines and editorial standards.

Deliver accurate, balanced, and timely news coverage across various platforms, including print, online, and multimedia.

Stay updated on current events, trends, and developments in assigned beats or areas of coverage.

Collaborate with editors, photographers, videographers, and graphic designers to enhance the visual and multimedia elements of news stories.

Use social media platforms effectively to engage with the audience, promote content, and identify emerging stories.

Embrace digital tools and technologies to enhance storytelling and optimize content distribution.

Attend press conferences, events, and other assignments as required, representing the company professionally.

Maintain relationships with key sources, build a strong network of contacts, and cultivate new sources for future stories.

Monitor audience feedback and respond to inquiries or comments in a professional manner.

Adhere to ethical journalism practices and uphold the highest standards of accuracy, fairness, and integrity.

Requirements:

Proven experience as a reporter or journalist, preferably with experience in a digital news environment.

Strong research and investigative skills, with the ability to gather information from diverse sources.

Excellent writing and storytelling abilities, with a keen eye for detail and a command of grammar, style, and AP or MLA formats.

Ability to work under tight deadlines and deliver high-quality, accurate content consistently.

Proficiency in multimedia reporting, including video and audio production, is a plus.

Familiarity with content management systems, social media platforms, and analytics tools.

Demonstrated knowledge of media ethics, legal considerations, and industry best practices.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to build relationships with sources and work collaboratively with a diverse team.

Adaptability and willingness to learn new skills and embrace emerging technologies in the media industry.

Reporters selected for this job will be paid Nle 2,000 (two million old leones) and will be required to post at least 20 stories a week and can work remotely. We provide a supportive work environment that encourages growth and development. If you are passionate about journalism, committed to accuracy and fairness, and eager to make a difference in the world of news reporting, we would love to hear from you.

How to Apply:

Please submit your resume, writing samples, and a cover letter outlining your qualifications and interest in the position to frankvin@vrcmarketing.com or click on this link. Additionally, feel free to provide any relevant multimedia samples or links to your portfolio, if available.

Deadline: Rolling until positions are filled