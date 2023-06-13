It’s official! Hilda Bacci set the record – Guinness World Records Certifies

The Guinness World Records has confirmed that 27-year-old Hilda Effiong Bassey, a Nigerian chef from Akwa Ibom State, has set the world record for the longest cooking marathon. She cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes over four days. The #hildabacimarathon began on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and ended on Monday, May 15, 2023. When she reached the end, she had cooked over 100 dishes. The previous record was 87 hours 45 Minutes was set in 2019 by Indian chef Lata Tandon.

https://twitter.com/GWR/status/1668557161230659586

Hilda Baci wanted to use the attempt to break the world record to showcase Nigerian cuisine.

Breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon is not an easy feat to do that the chef attempting it should be cooking at least two items at any time, the number, name, and weight of each cooked item must be submitted with the evidence for review by Guinness World Record, Hilda fulfilled this.

Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in her cook-a-thon during a cooking marathon, you are only allowed a total amount of 5-minute break for any hour you cook.

She founded a catering business, “My Food by Hilda,” and is a TV Host. She completed her early education in Nigeria and obtained a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Madonna University, Okija.

Hilda Baci started her chef career in 2020 and used social media to build a platform. She showcases her cooking skills and connects with her audience through Instagram.

Her passion and unique taste for creating new recipes while incorporating traditional Nigerian ingredients with modern culinary skills made her famous. Before taking on the world record, she had won several awards for contributing to Nigerian food.

Breaking a Guinness World Record is a challenging feat. It requires an immense amount of dedication, hard work, and preparation. Hilda Baci’s achievement is a testament to her commitment to her craft. Her record-breaking cooking marathon will inspire other aspiring chefs worldwide to push themselves to new heights and achieve their goals.