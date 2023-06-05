Former Nigerian Vice President Prof. Osinbajo to lead Commonwealth Observer Group in Sierra Leone

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s former vice president, has been appointed as the chairperson of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) for the Sierra Leone general elections on June 24.

According to the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, the observer group was constituted upon invitation from the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone.

Prof. Osinbajo expressed his gratitude for being given the opportunity to lead the Commonwealth Observer Group in Sierra Leone.

“I’m highly honoured by the unique opportunity to continue to bring my expertise and experience in contributing to deepening democracy, especially in Africa, and the Commonwealth by extension,” he said.

The Secretary-General also expressed her profound appreciation to His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for accepting her invitation to lead the COG.

“I am grateful to His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for accepting my invitation to undertake this important area of our work in deepening democracy across our Commonwealth. HE Osinbajo understands in depth the challenges across West Africa and I am confident he will lead a brilliant team,” said Scotland.

Prof. Osinbajo is a professor of law and one of Nigeria’s leading legal experts, he was vice president under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023. Across the Commonwealth, he will carry out this task alongside a diverse range of respected officials, including politicians, legal, media, gender and election administration experts.

The Commonwealth Observer Group is formed to monitor elections in various countries around the world. The group is usually made up of various statesmen from different countries in the Commonwealth of Nations, to assess whether elections are conducted fairly.