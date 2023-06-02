What you need to know about the APC 2023 Manifesto

Sierra Leone’s opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party on Monday, May 29, 2023, unveiled its manifesto for Dr. Samura Kamara’s election campaign.

“Our Collective Agenda for Better Lives and Sustainable Development,” dubbed as ‘One Nation Manifesto,’ Dr. Samura said the manifesto comprehensively outlines a clear and ambitious plan for fostering national cohesion, addressing economic challenges and promoting sustainable development across the country.

He also pledged that under his presidency, they will focus on the principles of empathic and service-oriented governance, technical competence, and recognizing the power of data, technology and innovation.

The APC manifesto has the following ten pillars:

Build One Nation- Rebuilding National Unity and Cohesion.

The APC has committed to take immediate steps to restore national cohesion, peace, and unity in the country. They say fostering the equitable distribution of opportunities and undertaking constitutional and institutional changes to entrench decentralization and local governance and ensure fair, transparent and protected access to resources will be a key focus.

Address Economic Deficiencies and the Cost-of-Living Crisis at the Structural Level.

An initiative that will focus on restoring macroeconomic stability and work towards transforming Sierra Leone from a consumption to a competitive production economy. This will include prioritizing private sector development, particularly indigenous businesses and in rural communities, leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), as well as other trade blocs and agreements; and harnessing the potential of digital transformation.

Intensify Efforts in Job Creation and the establishment of pathways for every adult, especially the youth and women, to earn a living wage.

This, they say, will happen through sustainable cross-sectoral interventions; by working collaboratively with local and international partners to create jobs while simultaneously reforming and capacitating the civil and public service to prioritize efficient and effective delivery of services.

Accelerate Investments in Our People, with a specific focus on the capabilities of our children, women, and youths.

The party says they shall enhance efficient and equitable social spending, elevating the quality of life and explicitly caring for the most vulnerable segments of the population, including women, youths and People with Disabilities (PWDs).

Accelerate Investments in Physical and Digital Infrastructure Development.

This initiative shall pursue responsible investments in energy, transportation, water supply, urban planning, affordable housing, and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs). They also commit to fostering regulatory frameworks for mutually beneficial partnerships with the private sector, international financial institutions, development agencies, and regional economic bodies.

Deepen and Strengthen Decentralization and Rural Development.

An initiative that will revive Sierra Leone’s decentralization programme, and support the administrative and financial empowerment of all local councils on a foundation of accountability, respect and fairness. Also, implement urgent measures to restore the confidence of development partners in this critical pillar of progress.

Enhance Democratic Good Governance and the Rule of Law

The party says it will uphold democratic principles, protect human rights, intensify the fight against corruption, and build robust institutions. They pledge that they will give ‘Power to the People’ by creating platforms for them to make inputs into decision-making processes and to hold Government accountable for its actions or inactions.

Protect our Environment and Respond to Climate Change.

This will focus on rolling out improved natural resource management strategies, and climate change-focused mitigation and adaptation measures, including the creation of green jobs.

Strengthen Economic Diplomacy.

To foster strategic partnerships with other jurisdictions, align priorities, ensure value for money in ongoing and future investments, and pursue mutually beneficial partnerships with deep respect for taxpayers while safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and national integrity.

Foster partnerships with the Diaspora for national development.

This will map out collective diaspora networks, identify areas of expertise and interest and create a welcoming environment for mutually beneficial engagements and investments.

Dr. Samura, a former Bank Governor, and Minister of Finance and Foreign Affairs is running for the presidency for the second time. In 2018, he lost to President Julius Maada Bio by a flat margin, but he still keeps his presidential hope alive, saying that he is able to restore the economy of Sierra Leone.

Since the release of the manifesto, supporters have engaged on a series of platforms to share their campaign message.