Tinubu Sworn-in As Nigeria’s President While Court Case Looms Over Elections

Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was declared the winner by the INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) of the February 25, 2023, elections in Nigeria has been sworn in as President.

The 71-year-old won 37 per cent of the votes. He is taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari who served as President from 2015 to 2023.

There is a dark cloud over the swearing-in because the former Lagos State Governor election victory is being challenged in court by Atiku Abubakar (second place) and Peter Obi (third place). They say the election was rigged.

An election tribunal is expected to start hearing the main arguments on Tuesday but a judgment could take up to six months.

Amongst the guests at President Tinubu’s swearing-in were Sierra Leone’s Julius Maada Bio, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, and many others.

On Twitter, Nigerians had mixed reactions.

