Buya Turay signs new deal with Odense Boldklub in Denmark

Two months after ending his football contract with Malmö FF, Mohamed Buya Turay has joined Danish Super League side Odense Boldklub.

Odense Boldklub says that the 28-year-old striker will be a great addition to their team at the start of a new league season.

“Buya is a natural goalscorer with high speed. His qualities should help us develop OB’s style of play to include even more offensive threats to the opposition’s goal. We are happy that Buya is already in place in Odense and is now looking forward to starting his preparations for the coming season,” said Björn Wesström, Odense Boldklub Director of Football.

Turay left Malmö because of “unavoidable family issues. » He said Odense made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“OB told me that they were interested in me, and since they had laid out a good plan for me. I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and to doing my best as a footballer so that together we can lift the club to a higher level in the Super League next season,” said Turay.

Turay started his professional career in Sweden in 2013, and he joined Sint-Truiden VV in Belgium in 2018. In 2019 he returned to Sweden after he was signed by Djurgårdens IF, where he helped the club win the Swedish championship as the top scorer in Allsvenskan.

The following year he moved to China and was later signed by Malmö FF. He has 87 career goals after 171 appearances for 9 club teams but has zero goals for his national side since he debuted in 2017.