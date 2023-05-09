Everyone’s talking about Drizilik’s Bad Padi – See The Comments

On April 27, Drizilik released the video of “Bad Padi,” track three of his sophomore album, Ashobi.

Since its release, the video has had over ten thousand views on YouTube and has been the most talked about music video in Sierra Leone. Bad Padi was shot in London, and Ronita directed it.

Head over to Youtube to see what everyone’s saying. Here are some of our favorite comments:

“Drizilik has never proven less of himself. I really wish Sierra Leoneans could support our best talents in the media, as that will increase their world rating. But just imagine a top-rated artist in Sierra Leone just released a standard clip about 30 minutes now, and the view is just below 300. God help Sierra Leone. Congratulations Drizilik,” said Augustine Tamba Lamin Allieu on YouTube.

“It doesn’t matter how long it takes Drizilik to drop a song or album, I’ll always be here supporting his music and him as an artist cuz he’s a good artist. Bad padi better pass bad @ padi,” said Martin B.

“Sierra Leoneans, let’s support our own. Drizilik good pass boku Nigeria Artist dem wae ouna kin support so. Are kin bet anybody dat. Drizilik is a pure talent. Let’s help him to reach Grammy and raise our flag higher. I 100% believe in you Bro Drizilik keep it up. I got your back,” Isho B. Da Baddest.

“Being a Sierra Leonean is a sin, but listening to your song gives joy to stay in this country and hustle. Keep the fire up and burning,” Prince Charming.

“You’re not only a musician brother, but I also regard you as the prophet of our time. Keep moving,” said Shekunta Junior.

“Drizilik you never disappoint big up. But ar no d differences between bad paddy en bad hat paddy,” said Bundu Alimamy.