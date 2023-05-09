Applications for Orange Social Venture Prize open until May 21

The 12th annual Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa and the Middle East is now open! The initiative identifies, rewards, and supports social and environmental impact startups.

Since its inception in 2011, the International Grand Prix competition has welcomed startups from 17 African and Middle Eastern countries, encouraging innovation and rewarding the entrepreneurial spirit of dynamic young businesses. The prize promotes sustainable, responsible, and inclusive development, with the International Women’s Prize introduced in 2020, encouraging and supporting women entrepreneurs.

To be eligible for the prize, applicants must be 21 years and over and present a social entrepreneurship project based on New Information and Communication Technologies (NICT). The project must involve at least one of the 17 eligible countries, which include Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Jordan, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Tunisia.

Applications for the Orange Social Venture Prize 2023 opened on March 13 and will close on May 21, providing start-ups with an opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas and secure financial and logistical support to help them grow and scale their business. The prize offers financial support, coaching, and mentoring from experts, access to Orange’s ecosystem of partners, and media exposure to help winners gain visibility and attract investors.

In 2022, Joseph Koroma, a Sierra Leonean innovator won the prize in Kigali, Rwanda, for his innovative project known as Life Blood. Life Blood is a digital health platform designed to address the problem of acute shortage of blood in the country.

The Orange Social Venture Prize is a fantastic opportunity for start-ups that are committed to making a positive social and environmental impact while using technology to drive innovation.