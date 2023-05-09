Rema enters Guinness Book of Records with Calm Down

Rema has joined Nigerian greats Femi Kuti and Wizkid in the Guinness Book of Records. “Calm Down” made it to the Guinness Book of Records after it won the first No.1 hit on the Official Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regional streaming chart.

Aside from the MENA chart, the song also charted across Europe, reaching number one on the Belgian Ultratop 50, Dutch Top 40 and Dutch Single Top 100.

In August 2022, a remix version of the song was released featuring American singer Selena Gomez. This version reached number one on both the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs and the Billboard Global Excl.

The song is part of the Nigerian singer’s debut album Rave and Roses and was released in February 2022. Calm Down was number one on MENA for two months, and as of the announcement of this record, it was still the most streamed track.