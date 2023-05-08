Sierra Leone Sets New Requirements for Foreign-Trained Doctors and Dental Surgeons

The Medical and Dental Council of Sierra Leone (MDCSL) has announced a new regulation for doctors and dental surgeons who were trained abroad.

Any foreign-trained medical doctor or dental surgeon must pass an examination before they can be considered for provisional registration with the Council.

The new requirement is to ensure that only qualified medical professionals are granted provisional registration to practice in Sierra Leone. The move is part of a wider effort by the Council to raise the standards of healthcare in the country and to protect the health and safety of patients.

It is expected that the examination will cover a range of topics relevant to the practice of medicine and dentistry. While this new requirement may present a challenge to doctors and dental surgeons trained abroad, it is an important step towards ensuring that only qualified and competent professionals are granted provisional registration in Sierra Leone. It will also help raise the standards of medical practice in the country and ensure that patients receive the best possible care.