Sierra Leonean Architecture Students are in Morocco for a Study Tour

Four Architecture students at Fourah Bay College have traveled to Morocco for a six-week study tour in Fez. Malinda Rosamond Deveneaux, Toluwani Mercy Jegede, Simeon Koroma, and Olufemi Julian Alphonso Pratt left Sierra Leone on 7 May.

Their study tour will be led by the Daniels School of Architecture at the University of Toronto in collaboration with the School of Architecture and Industrial Design at the University of Euro Mediterranean in Fez, Morocco, and the Municipality of Fez.

“This is a first-of-its-kind opportunity offering a summer studio set on the African continent with direct collaboration with Canadian, Moroccan, and Sierra Leonean architecture students and a wide array of local stakeholders, including craftsmen and craftswomen”, said Architect Ken Ndomahina, Acting Head of the Department of Architecture at Fourah Bay College.

The Department of Architecture at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, opened four years ago. Since then, it has established relationships with several institutions and organizations across four continents, according to a USL statement. Regular visits to the Department by professors, architects, and engineers have resulted in the mentoring of 150 students in the undergraduate school.

This study tour is a milestone in the growth of the Department of Architecture and an excellent opportunity for the students to learn and exchange ideas with their counterparts from Canada and Morocco.