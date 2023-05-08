EU to Deploy 78 Election Observers for Sierra Leone’s National Elections

The European Union (EU) will deploy a 78-man Election Observer Mission (EOM), for Sierra Leone’s June 24 general elections.

In a press statement issued on May 3, the EU said the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone invited them to ensure that the elections are transparent, credible and peaceful.

This is not the first time the EU has sent an EOM to Sierra Leone. EU observers participated in 2018, 2012, 2007, and 2002. Additionally, an Election Follow-up Mission was done in 2021.

Evin Incir, a Member of the European Parliament will be the Chief Observer of the 2023 EU EOM to Sierra Leone.

“It is a great honour for me to lead this Election Observation Mission, which I assume with a great sense of responsibility. I look forward to engaging with various electoral stakeholders and trust that state authorities, political parties and candidates will play their part in promoting inclusive, credible and peaceful elections,” said Incir.

The EU has shown its commitment to supporting competitive, transparent and peaceful elections in Sierra Leone. The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stated that the EU’s long-term commitment to the country will ensure that the final report produced by the EU EOM will be an important contribution to Sierra Leone’s efforts and aspirations to strengthen its democracy.

The EU EOM will comprise different groups of observers arriving on different dates. The Core Team, consisting of 10 election experts, will arrive in Freetown on May 11, 2023. On May 20, 28 long-term observers will join the mission to be deployed across the country to follow the election campaign. Thereafter, 40 short-term observers, as well as up to ten locally recruited short-term observers, will reinforce the mission on election day. The EU EOM will remain in the country until the completion of the electoral process.

In accordance with the EU methodology on election observation, the mission will issue a preliminary statement and hold a press conference in Freetown after election day. A final report, including recommendations for future electoral processes, will be presented after the finalization of the entire electoral process.

