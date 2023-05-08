Ariana Oluwole and David Sengeh Make List of 100 Change Makers for 2023

Two Sierra Leoneans, Ariana Oluwole and Dr. Moinina David Sengeh, have been named to this year’s 100 Most Impactful Change Makers.

The annual list by Humanitarian Awards Global presents a summary of Africans who are passionate about making a difference and challenging the status quo. The list also showcases individuals who are inspiring the next generation of leaders in Africa.

Ariana Oluwole is the founder of Narnia’s Day Care, where she provides early childhood education. She has supported different interest groups in the areas of leadership, and personal development through her arianadiaries blog.

Dr. Moinina David Sengeh is Sierra Leone’s Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, and the Chief Innovation Officer at the Directorate of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

As minister of education, he has been lauded for the implementation of the country’s Free Quality Education Program.

This year’s list also includes Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Vusi Thembekwayo, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chouchou Namegabe, and Fatima Mohammed Habib.