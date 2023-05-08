FC Kallon’s Adama Kargbo wins Sierra Leone Premier League Player of the Season Award

Adama Kargbo of FC Kallon is the Sierra Leone Women’s Premier League “Player of the Year Award” for the 2022/2023 season. The 19-year-old midfielder is the first female football player in Sierra Leone to receive the prestigious award.

The player of the year contest was very tough; Kargbo won the award ahead of five other nominees, including Kumba Brima of Kahunla Queens – the league’s top scorer with 26 goals, Mabel Gbongay of Mogbwemo Queens, Marie Kamara of Ram Kamara FC, Matilda Kabba of Kahunla Queens with 19 goals, and Sally Turay of Malema Queens who had a season tally of 14 goals.

During the award ceremony, Asmaa James Kamara, Sierra Leone Women’s Premier League chairperson, congratulated all the players. She also commended her other FA officials for the smooth running of the country’s first-ever women’s football competition. She promised to ensure that the league meets international standards.

While player of the year went to FC Kallon, the Mogbwemo Queens of Rutile won this first edition of Sierra Leone Women’s Premier League. FC Kallon finished sixth with 36 points.