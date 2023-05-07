Black Sherif wins big at this year’s VGMA

Ghanaian singer, Black Sherif has been awarded ‘Artiste of the Year” at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The 21-year-old rapper was nominated alongside Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, Kidi, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle. His ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ track, also won Vodafone Popular Song of the Year. The same track also won Best Hip Hop Song of the Year.

While receiving his award with excitement the rapper said; “This is crazy because four years ago I was in my final year at Kumasi Academy and four years after see me here, song of the year, this is for my family, for Konongo Zongo, I love you guys so much, blessings”.

Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sharif started his career in 2019. The fast-rising star has collaborated with Burna Boy, Sarkodie, Stormzy, and many more.

In October 2022, he released his debut album, “The Villain I Never Was,” which now has millions of streams from across different streaming platforms.

Source: Pulse Ghana