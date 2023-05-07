In Pictures: The Coronation of King Charles III

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, King Charles III, Britain’s first new monarch in 70 years, was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.

The 74-year-old former Prince of Wales took over the monarchy after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He was crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, as the ceremony was graced by very high-profile characters from across the world.

During his coronation, the King affirmed that he come to serve and not to be served.

In case you missed the event, below is a gallery of photos to follow up on the ceremony.

Photo Credit: The Royal Family