© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, May 8
HomeNewsIn Pictures: The Coronation of King Charles III
NewsPeople

In Pictures: The Coronation of King Charles III

Lamin Kargbo
May 7, 2023
0
289

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, King Charles III, Britain’s first new monarch in 70 years, was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.

The 74-year-old former Prince of Wales took over the monarchy after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He was crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, as the ceremony was graced by very high-profile characters from across the world.

During his coronation, the King affirmed that he come to serve and not to be served.

In case you missed the event, below is a gallery of photos to follow up on the ceremony.

Photo Credit: The Royal Family

TagsKing Charles IIIUnited Kingdom
Previous Article

It’s Books Up for the Imprisoned in Sierra Leone thanks to the ...

Next Article

Black Sherif wins big at this year’s VGMA

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Advertise with us
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.