It’s Books Up for the Imprisoned in Sierra Leone thanks to the University of Makeni

The University of Makeni (Unimak) has reintroduced certificate courses for inmates at the Makeni Correctional Center following a two-year break.

In 2021, the university in partnership with the Sierra Leone Correctional Service piloted the program for prisoners to benefit from courses. The goal is to use time served to gain new skills.

Seventeen inmates who met the threshold (already had two credits or more on the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE)) were enrolled in the course. The key areas of study are Community Development Studies, where they are taught the following modules; Communication Skills, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Information Technology, etc.

Chief Superintendent Abubakar Kamara, Officer-in-Charge of the Makeni Correctional Center, said the University of Makeni is offering the courses for free. He wants the university to get financial aid.

“I appeal to donor partners to come to the aid of the university by rendering, both financial and material assistance, as it will help the project to last long,” said Chief Superintendent Kamara.

Rev. Fr. Dr. George Gbamanja, Director of Academic Affairs at the University of Makeni, encouraged the inmates to take the courses seriously, as the university will take full-time attendance, and conduct tests and exams as part of the assessment process.

However, Unimak is the only university in Sierra Leone that offers educational programs for inmates.

Source: Sierra Leone Correctional Services