FC Kallon Supporters’ Club asks fans to boycott match with Bo Rangers

Due to violence at past games, FC Kallon Supporters’ Club has asked fans to boycott their May 8, away match against Bo Rangers FC at the Bo Stadium.

In a press release dated May 3, the club said they want to distance themselves from violence, especially with the theme of this year’s league season being “Football for Peace and National Cohesion”.

FC Kallon said that there have been repeated acts of “hostility, aggression and desperation” by Bo Rangers fans in their last three matches. To avoid a repeat of injury to fans and in other cases, police detention Kallon fans are advised to stay away.

“Sources on the ground are telling us that our club supporters in Bo are currently under serious threat and intimidation ahead of Sunday’s fixture. The supporters club will not take responsibility for any of our fans who might have a contrary view to this boycott notice,” the Club said.

FC Kallon has called on the Sierra Leone Premier League Board and other football stakeholders to address the matter. Bo Rangers Fanclub has yet to respond to the allegations levied against them.

Earlier this year, the Sierra Leone Premier League Board disciplinary committee imposed fines on eight premier league clubs after they were found guilty of professional misconduct.