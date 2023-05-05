Easy Solar tops Africa’s 10 fastest growing companies in 2023

The Financial Times has named Easy Solar Sierra Leone as one of Africa’s ten fastest-growing companies in 2023.

Founded in 2016 by a trio of foreign nationals in Sierra Leone, the solar energy distribution company’s vision is to make clean energy affordable and accessible to all.

In Sierra Leone, only 23 per cent of the country’s population has access to electricity, this infrastructural gap is impacting people’s welfare and ability to access services, and it is also severely impeding on competitiveness, job creation and poverty reduction.

Easy Solar offers products including solar lamps, home lighting systems, appliances and cooking stoves at affordable financing plans.

In six years of operations, they have grown immensely. Over 720,000 consumers nationwide, 130kWp installed solar energy and over 500 clean energy jobs added to the economy. They were awarded the World Economic Forum (WEF) Schwab Foundation “Outstanding Social Entrepreneur of the Year” Award in 2019.

The business ranking by Financial Times showcases companies in sectors like fintech, renewable energy, healthcare, commodities and agriculture beating the odds to grow their businesses while much of the world shuts down.