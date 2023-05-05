Abu Kamara Wins Pennsylvania’s 2023 Exporter Of The Year Award!

Sierra Leonean-American business maverick Abu Kamara, CEO and co-founder of Grovara has won the state of Pennsylvania’s 2023 Exporter of the Year Award. With this win, Grovara solidifies its position as the unbeatable export and import marketplace for consumer brands. Out of 1,1 million registered small businesses in the Keystone state, Grovara led all on exports.

Grovara’s business model revolves around opening access to foreign markets for U.S. Consumer Packed Goods (CPG) brands. In 2022, the company reinvented the trade show with a small-format, curated event for buyers and producers in the Middle East. Grovara Food Week in Dubai brought together 16 brands and 150 buyers. Brands were able to leverage Grovara’s data-based matching to increase sales opportunities by up to 25%, a massive increase when compared to large-format trade shows.

The US Small Business Administration’s Pennsylvania Exporter of the Year award winner is selected from among nominees statewide. National Small Business Week recognizes the small business community’s contribution to the American economy.