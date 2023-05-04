Johnny Drille cancels concert in Freetown

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Johnny Drille has cancelled his concert in Freetown.

The singer made the announcement via his Facebook page, citing that the event “Johnny Drille Live in Sierra Leone,” scheduled for May 5, 2023, would not hold as a result of poor planning from the promoters.

“I was looking forward to seeing you all but the promoters were not straightforward with the plans for the show,” the singer posted on Facebook.

He, however, assured his fans that he will be in Sierra Leone, to give them the best they deserve, once better conditions and arrangements are met.

Puchi Entertainment, promoters of the event, immediately took to social media to confirm the cancellation of the show and take full responsibility. The media promotion company has promoted businesses, musicians, event organizers and several brands for some years now.

The Johnny Drille Live in Sierra Leone concert, their first event was announced in March this year and they say the show has been cancelled as a result of unavoidable circumstances from their sponsor’s side.

“Puchi Entertainment had secured a major sponsor who until not too long ago had promised to bankroll 70 per cent of the event. We are however constrained at this time to proceed with the event due to the uncooperative nature of this sponsor,” the promoters confirmed in their Facebook post.

The promoters have apologized to all their fans and the management of Johnny Drille for all the inconvenience. But had promised to fulfil all their obligations and then proceed to put up a better event.

Similarly, in November 2022, Nigerian rapper, Falz, denied bookings for the ECOFEST musical festival in Freetown.