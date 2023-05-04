Bo Misses Out On International Football, CAF Says Hotels Inadequate for Super Eagles Match

Sierra Leone Football will have to find an international venue to host its upcoming home game with the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The SLFA said on Twitter that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said that Southern Arena stadium (which recently got certified by FIFA) could not host the home game because Bo Town did not have adequate hotel facilities. The national stadium which previously hosted games is still under renovation for over a year now.

Although Bo is just a three-hour drive from the capital city of Freetown, CAF requires host teams to provide transportation by air for their visitors if the distance from the airport to the playing ground exceeds 200 km. Sierra Leone does not have any operational local airlines.

Sierra Leone played its last two matches in Morocco as it did not have stadiums matching CAF’s standards for competitive matches.

Leone Stars currently sits third in Group A with five points, while Nigeria leads it. Guinea Bissau is second.

The last two matches including this home game are crucial for Leone Stars, who with their first win in the qualifiers, showed determination to make a consecutive appearance in the continent’s highest and most prestigious tournament.