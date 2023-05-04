Journalists less free in Sierra Leone, drops 28 places on Press Freedom

Sierra Leone has dropped 28 places in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index. It now stands at 74 out of 180 countries. In the 2022 index for the 2021 year in review, it was in 46th place.

Despite a diverse media landscape, journalists are sometimes the target of arbitrary arrest and detention. The main threat to journalists’ safety is politicians who use the police to obstruct press freedom. In April 2022, an attempt was made to set fire to the home of a journalist while he and his family were asleep inside.

This year’s report indicates that the environment for journalism is “very serious” in 31 countries, “difficult” in 42, “problematic” in 55, and “good” or “satisfactory” in 52 countries. Norway, Ireland and Denmark are the top three ranked countries, whiles Vietnam, China and North Korea are the lowest ranked respectively.

In recent times, a provision in the 1965 Public Order Act to penalise for defamation was repealed by President Julius Maada Bio. So far, Journalists in the country are free to cover the vast majority of social issues without risking censorship or reprisals.

The World Press Freedom Index is compiled annually by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF), to shed light on major and radical changes linked to political, social and technological challenges faced by journalists. It also evaluates media independence, environment and self-censorship, legislative framework, transparency, infrastructure, and abuses.

At the end of 2022, Sierra Leone had a total of 531 registered media outlets – 228 radio stations, 242 newspapers, 24 magazines, 26 local TV stations, and 11 digital satellite TV stations. Of these state-owned SLBC, AYV TV, Radio Democracy, Awoko and Standard Times newspapers are the country’s leading broadcasters.

“The World Press Freedom Index shows enormous volatility in situations, with major rises and falls and unprecedented changes, such as Brazil’s 18-place rise and Senegal’s 31-place fall. This instability is the result of increased aggressiveness on the part of the authorities in many countries and growing animosity towards journalists on social media and in the physical world,” said Christophe Deloire, RSF Secretary-General.

Since the release of the report, six journalists, and one media worker have been killed so far this year. Another 541 journalists and 22 media workers are under detention globally.