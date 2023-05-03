41-Year-Old Tennis Superstar Serena Williams Pregnant with Second Child

Serena Williams is pregnant with her second child. She shared the news on Instagram as she headed to the 2023 Met Gala.

The 41-year-old 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and husband Alexis Ohanian told reporters on the red carpet at the New York fashion show there were “three of us.” Also, in an Instagram post on Monday, Williams said she “was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala.”

In September 2017, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, and Williams also won the Australian Open that same year. Last year, she wrote in Vogue magazine that she wanted to move away from tennis and shared her desire to focus on growing her family.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.