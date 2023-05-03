Sierra Leone’s Ishmael Dumbuya Wins Liberia Football Treble with LISCR FC

Ishmael Dumbuya a Sierra Leonean professional footballer who plays for top-flight side, Liberian International Shipping & Corporate Registry Football Club (LISCR FC), has helped his team to win the treble for the 2022/2023 season.

LISCR FC won the Liberia Premier League, Orange Cup, and LFA Super Cup. Dumbuya has been vital to the team, in the Orange Cup final on Sunday, 30th April, 2023, he scored two goals to help his side secure a 2-0 victory over Watanga FC, just a week after winning the 2022-23 LFA First Division league title.

The striker wrapped up his season tally with 19 goals and 12 assists in 24 appearances. In his last four matches, he scored eight goals, and he is currently a strong contender for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of the 2022/2023 Season in the LFA First Division League.

Dumbuya’s outstanding form suggests a bright future ahead, with the possibility of attracting interest from top European clubs. Despite rumors of interest from the Liberian FA to secure the striker for their national side, he has always signaled his interest to represent his homeland, Sierra Leone.