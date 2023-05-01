New Music: Adfega’s “Compound” is out now!

“Compound” is the latest single by Sierra Leonean singer and songwriter, Adfega.

The song was released on April 28, 2023, and it audio was produced by Wilbert. Compound is a song that talks about every facet of Sierra Leone, it narrates the story of how Sierra Leoneans are living like a big family and share everything.

Adfega is an Afro high-life singer hailing from Freetown, he started music at a very young age and his sound is highly inspired by love, hate and everyday struggle. He is now described as the king of the new wave.

Go stream “Compound” now on all streaming platforms.