Kei Kamara is still a goal scoring king at 38!

Kei Kamara is one of the oldest Major League Soccer (MLS) players, but he’s still a goalscoring king! He continued his recent form with a 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls. Goal 143 of his record-setting 16-season MLS career was a brilliant header just ten minutes before the break. If he continues his goal-scoring streak, he’s on track to tie and break MLS’s second-highest goal-scorer record, currently held by Landon Donovan with 145 goals.

After playing the AFCON match against Equatorial Guinea in Limbe, Kamara walked off the field for the last time in his national colors. It was a bittersweet moment for him, as he was set to announce his retirement from international football due to his age. He knew that it was time to make way for the younger generation of players to step up and take the reins.

His retirement from national football ushered in a new chapter as he joined the Chicago Fire FC.

In his first eight matches with the Chicago Fire, Kamara has transformed himself into a nightmare for defenders in the MLS, having scored four excellent goals in his last eight matches. He kept setting his MLS goal-scoring records straight as he became the active leader in goalscoring, the highest foreign-born goal scorer of all time, and the third MLS all-time leading goal scorer. Kamara’s speed, agility, and skill on the field are unmatched!

It isn’t just his performance on the field that makes him stand out. His dedication and passion for the game inspire his teammates and fans alike. Kamara is a leader both on and off the field, and his positive attitude and work ethic is contagious.

Chicago Fire is 11th in the Eastern Conference table with 11 points from their first nine matches. Kamara’s Chicago Fire next face-off against the inform Nashville at Geodis Park in hopes of making the playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.