Sierra Leone at 62: Celebrating 15 Sierra Leoneans making changes in Society

Credit: Francis Turay

Today marks Sierra Leone’s 62nd Independence Anniversary, in celebrating this day we want to take this opportunity to honour Sierra Leonean citizens who have significantly contributed to national development in different fields.

These individuals have contributed immensely towards Sierra Leone’s growth both at home and abroad across different fields of work. This list is a way of honoring their dedication, and hard work and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

Below is a thread of some citizens who have contributed to national development that should be celebrated on this day.

Martin Michael is a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Courts of Sierra Leone and the Managing Director of Mercury International. He has, in diverse ways supported young people by providing support through his company and has championed the construction of schools in some communities in Sierra Leone.

Vickie Remoe is a communications consultant and specialist and also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of VR&C Marketing Company. She has, in many ways promoted Sierra Leone on the global stage by telling our stories to the world, through her series #MakeSaloneFamous. Vickie has empowered many young people with digital skills to become self-employed and capacitated.

Joseph Ben Kaifala is an author, lawyer, historian and human rights activist. He set up the non-profit Jeneba Project, with the aim of providing education for underprivileged girls in Sierra Leone and the neighbouring countries of Guinea and Liberia, and also co-founded the Sierra Leone Memory Project to help communities to cope with and heal from past trauma.

Sidi Saccoh is an expert ecosystem developer at an international scale having worked extensively across the African entrepreneurship tech ecosystem, Europe and the Middle East. Also, he is a multiple award recipient and nominee, and was a finalist for the Great British Entrepreneur Award 2020 in the category of Entrepreneur for Good Award for the South East Region (GBEA is supported by Sterling Bank). He has facilitated mentorship and training programs for entrepreneurs in Sierra Leone by connecting them to successful entrepreneurs in the continent and Europe.

Basita Michael is a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Courts of Sierra Leone, who is the Founder and Governing Officer of ILRAJ. She is one of the versatile legal practitioners that is widely known and respected for her uprightness and positive disposition for upholding human rights, the rule of law, and equality.

Augustine Sorie-Sengbe Marrah is a dedicated activist lawyer, a leading advocate for human rights and democracy, and a persistent campaigner for the rule of law. Intimidation, threats, and public shaming have not deterred him from defending and speaking up for his people. Through his blogs and his chairmanship of the Renaissance Movement, he provides free counsel for activists and consistently writes about issues affecting all Sierra Leoneans, but especially the poor.

Dr. Michael Imran Kanu is an Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative for Legal Affairs, at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the United Nations in New York. In that role, Dr. Kanu coordinates the African Group in New York in the ongoing negotiations in the Intergovernmental Conference on an international legally binding instrument under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, and also the United Nations Commission for International Trade Law Working Group III on investor-States dispute settlement reform.

Bimbola Carrol is an entrepreneur and the Chief Executive Officer of Visit Sierra Leone (VSL) – www.visitsierraleone.org, a company that facilitates visits and tours by many tourists from across the continent, Europe Asia and America; which has contributed immensely towards the growth of our tourism sector.

B enjamin Menelik George (Drizilik) is Sierra Leone’s breakout star. His undeniable talent and clever use of Krio metaphors on his 2018 Shukubly album has taken him to international stages including Youtube’s 2022 Africa Day Concert in Lagos, the Sierra Leone & Gambia Music Festival in Banjul, and Hull City’s Freedom Festival in the UK. Drizilik’s ability to wax poetic on hip hop and Afrobeats with equal mastery has earned him the moniker Sierra Leone’s king of new school music.

Umaru Fofana is one of Sierra Leone’s leading and most renowned journalists. He reports for the BBC, NPR, Reuters, and local media, covering the Ebola virus epidemic. Umaru has been covering happenings since 1996 and has garnered several laurels to his name. He is known for his unbiased reporting of his stories and is a mentor to many journalists and writers.

Ishmael Alfred Charles is a social worker and a renowned humanitarian in Sierra Leone. He has championed and facilitated several surgeries of sick children through his project The Sick Pikin Project International. He has attracted several international donors and laurels back home.

J aime Yaya Barry is a research assistant for the New York Times, West Africa. He is well known for social commentaries on contemporary Sierra Leonean issues; and his devotion towards climate change. He has worked extensively across West Africa, especially during the Ebola outbreak, covering Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. He travelled to Gambia to cover the disputed 2016 presidential election, which eventually ousted its longtime president, Yahya Jammeh. He has written about migrant issues, social and political issues, and the discovery of one of the world’s largest diamonds, found in Sierra Leone. He has worked with documentary filmmakers from PBS’s “Frontline” and the BBC (“Outbreak”), Vice News (“Evolution of a Plague”), and Channel 4 (“The Children Who Beat Ebola”), among others.

Hawa Dominica Yokie is a woman and girl advocate and one of the Youth Advisory members at Plan International Sierra Leone. She is currently studying economics at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone. She continues with a life mission to end discrimination and promote STEM education among girls. Her latest initiative is to establish the Kamara-Yokie Innovation Center (KYIC) to teach mainly girls STEM subjects, computing, and robotics, whilst familiarising them with coding.

Emily Fanday is an established entrepreneur in Sierra Leone. She has several events to her caps, from Fambul Makit, Drink Fest, and The Community. She is a social entrepreneur who has been able to develop programs that raise investment seeds for startups in Sierra Leone through the initiatives. Recently, Emily won the Femepreneur Pitch Night, with a seed grant of about $5,000.