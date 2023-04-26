© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, May 2
HomeNewsSouth Africa’s president backs governing party’s decision to leave ICC over obligations to arrest Putin
NewsPeople

South Africa’s president backs governing party’s decision to leave ICC over obligations to arrest Putin

Ibrahim Mansaray
April 26, 2023
0
29

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has described the decision of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party to pull out of the International Criminal Court (ICC) as “prudent”. Mr. Ramaphosa is not in support of the idea of arresting the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

 

The ICC  issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March, for “crimes against humanity” in Russia’s war on Ukraine. A statement from the war crimes court said that the warrant was issued over Putin’s suspected involvement in the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

 

The Kremlin says such claims were null and void, as they bear “no meaning.”

 

The South African government, as a member of the ICC, is under obligation to arrest Putin when he attends the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) bloc summit which will be held in August in Pretoria.

Mr. Ramaphosa does not want his country to be involved in a fight among superpowers as he believes the court has not treated some countries fairly.

 

“We would like this matter of unfair treatment to be properly discussed, but in the meantime, the governing party has decided once again that there should be a pull-out,” said Mr. Ramaphosa at a news conference he co-hosted with the visiting President of Finland, Sauli Niinisto.

TagsAfricaCyril RamaposaPutinRussiaSouth Africa
Previous Article

Gloucestershire woman sets to cycle across Sierra Leone

Next Article

Sierra Leone at 62: Celebrating 15 Sierra Leoneans making changes in Society

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Advertise with us
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.