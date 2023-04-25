Gloucestershire’s Bea Meitiner is set to take on an extraordinary challenge – a 100km charity bike ride across Sierra Leone. This is not the first time Meitiner has undertaken a formidable physical feat to support the charity Street Child.

Previously, she ran a marathon across Sierra Leone, raising funds for education projects in the country.

Meitiner is passionate about providing education to vulnerable children, particularly in a country where access to education is a luxury for many. She believes education is vital for progress and the eradication of poverty. By taking on this bike ride, she hopes to help fund more education projects and make a difference in the lives of these children.

Sierra Leone is a country that faces extreme heat and humidity. Bea will need to overcome 36-degree heat and 90 per cent humidity for most of the journey. However, with her determination and the knowledge that she is helping a great cause, Bea is determined to cross the finish line.

The charity Street Child is a champion for the cause of education in Sierra Leone. They organize an annual marathon, where hundreds of local and international runners come together to raise funds for education projects in the country. This year, the charity is running a pilot 100km bike ride, and Bea is eager to be a part of it.

“I never thought I would be able to complete a marathon, but after seeing the amazing work that Street Child does, the marathon was actually the easiest part of my trip,” said Meitiner Her resilience and commitment to the cause are admirable, and she hopes that her efforts will inspire others to support the cause of education for vulnerable children in Sierra Leone.

