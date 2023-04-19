Zainab Sheriff still in police detention – AdvocAid

AdvocAid Sierra Leone has confirmed that Zainab Sheriff, the CEO of ZedZee Multimedia, is still detained at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Freetown. The singer was invited by the Police and detained on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

We are at the CID where Zainab Sheriff is still in detention. She spent the night there. Contrary to reports, she was not released. We would also like to highlight that her Facebook account has been hacked. We call upon the police to make sure her rights are upheld. #SierraLeone — AdvocAid (@advocaid) April 19, 2023

While no official reports have been released about the reasons for her detention, social media reports suggest that it is highly likely related to a recent live video on Facebook, in which she made some unfavourable remarks about the government.

Despite some reports circulating on social media that she had been released and returned home, AdvocAid has clarified that she remains in detention at CID. They have called on the Police to ensure that her rights are respected while in custody.

Additionally, AdvocAid has stated that a post on her page, which appeared to thank her supporters for welcoming her back home, was not made by her and that her account had been hacked.