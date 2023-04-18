Juju_Jeks opposes calls for TikTok ban in the West

The president of the Sierra Leone Tiktokers Association, Juliet Konya Sesay alias Juju Jeks, disagrees with the idea of banning TikTok, despite allegations of the Chinese government using it to obtain personal data.

In an interview with the BBC, Juju Jeks described TikTok as “therapeutic” and an all-in-one package that helped fight boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were stuck at home.

She also sees TikTok as a powerful advertising and promotion tool for marketing both online and offline, as she herself is a brand ambassador and social media influencer for numerous companies. Juju Jeks believes that banning TikTok would not be a good idea considering its positive impact on fighting depression and its potential for earning money.

She acknowledged that TikTok, like any other social media app, uses data, but she sees the fight against the app in the United States and other Western countries as part of a larger battle for supremacy. She believes that if TikTok were an American app, the allegations against it would not have surfaced.

Juju Jeks pointed out that there are approximately a million people in Sierra Leone using TikTok, dispelling the notion that it is only for idle users. She admitted to being positively addicted to the app herself, but she also has boundaries and believes that using TikTok is all about planning.