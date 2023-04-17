Emmy-nominated Sierra Leonean filmmaker, Lansana Mansaray (AKA Bammy Boy) latest film “New Boats” won the Coastal and Island Culture awards at the International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco, USA.

New Boats, is a documentary that serves as an eye-opener for ‘pirates’ (foreign vessels) that are violating West African waters. It has attracted audiences from across Africa and Europe.

The film is focused on the impact of international industrialized fishing crews in West African waters and its disastrous effects on local communities. It also focuses on building a local movement empowering locals to take ownership and protect not just their livelihoods, but a critical food source that this country depends on.

Bammy Boy, the director, in a Facebook post, shared his excitement upon receiving the award.

“The award is coming home. Inspiring history was made last night, great screening, amazing audience and Q&A. New Boats was recognized as one of the official award-winning films, recipient of the Coastal and Island Culture Awards at the International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco,” said Bammy Boy in his Facebook post.

Mansaray is one of Sierra Leone’s top filmmakers, he is the co-founder of the Freetown Media Center, and in 2018, his film “Survivor” on Ebola earned him an Emmy nomination.