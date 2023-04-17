© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, April 30
HomeNewsSierra Leone: Bammy Boy’s “New Boats” film wins this year’s Coastal and Island Culture awards 
NewsPeopleWorldYouths

Sierra Leone: Bammy Boy’s “New Boats” film wins this year’s Coastal and Island Culture awards 

Lamin Kargbo
April 17, 2023
3
253

Emmy-nominated Sierra Leonean filmmaker, Lansana Mansaray (AKA Bammy Boy) latest film “New Boats” won the Coastal and Island Culture awards at the International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco, USA.  

New Boats, is a documentary that serves as an eye-opener for ‘pirates’ (foreign vessels) that are violating West African waters. It has attracted audiences from across Africa and Europe.  

The film is focused on the impact of international industrialized fishing crews in West African waters and its disastrous effects on local communities. It also focuses on building a local movement empowering locals to take ownership and protect not just their livelihoods, but a critical food source that this country depends on. 

Bammy Boy, the director, in a Facebook post, shared his excitement upon receiving the award. 

“The award is coming home. Inspiring history was made last night, great screening, amazing audience and Q&A. New Boats was recognized as one of the official award-winning films, recipient of the Coastal and Island Culture Awards at the International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco,” said Bammy Boy in his Facebook post. 

Mansaray is one of Sierra Leone’s top filmmakers, he is the co-founder of the Freetown Media Center, and in 2018, his film “Survivor” on Ebola earned him an Emmy nomination.

TagsBammy BoyNew BoatsSierra Leone
Previous Article

Sierra Leone ranks 112th in the 2022 Global Hunger Index 

Next Article

August 2022 Protests in Sierra Leone: The Special Investigation Committee Report

3 comments

  3. pesona138 30 April, 2023 at 01:07 Reply

    Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your website in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has
    some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick
    heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Advertise with us
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.