Sierra Leone has been ranked as the 9th hungriest country in the world, sitting at 112th out of 121 countries in the latest Global Hunger Index report.

In the report, Sierra Leone scored 31.5, which indicates that the country has a level of hunger that needs to be addressed. Over 80 percent of Sierra Leonean households could not meet their basic food and nutrition needs. Also, 15 percent were severely food insecure and needed emergency food assistance, that is according to an August 2022 Food Security Monitoring System analysis.

The Global Hunger Index is a peer-reviewed annual report, jointly published by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, designed to comprehensively measure and track hunger at the global, regional, and country levels.

GHI scores are calculated yearly to assess progress and setbacks in combating hunger. It is also designed to raise awareness and understanding of the struggle against hunger, provide a way to compare levels of hunger between countries and regions and call attention to those areas of the world where hunger levels are highest and where the need for additional efforts to eliminate hunger is greatest.

Credit: Global Hunger Index.