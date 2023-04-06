APC accuses SLPP of vandalizing its campaign banners 

The All People’s Congress (APC) party, in a press release issued on April 5, 2023, accused supporters of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) of vandalizing its campaign banners across the country.

APC claims that it has received “compelling evidence” of the intentional destruction of its campaign posters and other visibility materials across the country. The party further claims that over 500 banners of its presidential candidate, Dr. Samura Kamara and his running mate, Honourable Chernor Maju Bah, have been deliberately targeted in the Western Area alone.

Furthermore, the APC asserts that it has never touched the banners of the SLPP presidential candidate and his running mate, and insists that the upcoming elections should be based on peace, and stability.

“The public would note that banners of the SLPP presidential candidate and his running mate are untouched. The APC doesn’t believe in vandalism and we insist that these elections should be based on issues that relate to peace, stability, the economy and the welfare of our people,” said Honourable Kombo Kamara, APC National Campaign Manager.

In conclusion, the APC party condemns the acts as it termed them as “anti-democratic actions” of ruling SLPP and urges the party to embrace peace claiming that such acts could undermine harmony and national cohesion.

However, similar incidents have happened on posters and banners of the SLPP, of which the Sierra Leone Police have made some arrests.