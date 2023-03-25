Sierra Leone Female Cricket team departs for Nigeria

The Sierra Leone female cricket team, also known as Ladies Patriots, has on Friday, March 24, 2023, departed Sierra Leone for the T20 International Tournament in Nigeria. They travel by flight after the government intervened and rescued the team which had initially resorted to taking the journey by road for lack of funds. The delegation comprises a group of 18 persons, which includes 14 players and four officials.

The Ladies Patriots will play Nigeria in the opening match of the tournament on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The team is a bend of under-19 players and a few senior ones, according to the chairman of the Sierra Leone Cricket Association (SLCA), Francis Trevor, who described the team selection as a “good mix for a better result.”

They are keen on bringing the trophy home to add to their previous successes. The head coach Kenneth Masinga has described the squad as having equal strength as their Nigerian counterpart. Both sides have already met three times and Sierra Leone has one win in those meetings. The team captain, Fatmata Parkinson, said they would give them all to bring the trophy home.

The Ladies Patriots have won the North and West Africa Cricket Conference tournament twice in a row in Gambia and Ghana, in 2015 and 2016 respectively, and they are determined to add to their trophy cabinet the T20 tournament which is being staged for the first time.

The former Chairman of SLCA, Beresford Bournes-Coker, has placed NLE 500 for each Lady Patriot who grabs a ‘Woman of the Match award in the games Sierra Leone would play at the tournament, according to their media team.