Sierra Leone ranked as the third unhappiest country in the world – 2023 World Happiness Report

Sierra Leone has been ranked as the third unhappiest country in the world, sitting at 135 out of 137 countries in the latest World Happiness Report.

The World Happiness Report is an annual review of the state of happiness in the world today and shows how the science of happiness explains personal and national variations in happiness.

The global survey is evaluated on six variables which include GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption.

In July 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the “Happiness: Towards a holistic approach to development,” and invited national governments to “give more importance to happiness and well-being in determining how to achieve and measure social and economic development.”

However, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Israel, and Netherlands are the top 5 happiest countries in the world, while Lebanon and Afghanistan are the top two unhappiest countries in the world, sitting at 136 and 137 respectively.

Credit: World Happiness Report