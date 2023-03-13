Sierra Leoneans react to Peter Komba’s debut single – #Scatter 

Cribs International recently released the debut single of its newly signed artist, Peter Komba. The song titled “Scatter,” which came out on Friday, March 10, 2023, has attracted a lot of controversies both online and offline from Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad.
Komba is Sierra Leone’s most followed Tik Toker, featured Richie Obama on “Scatter,” a song his record label described as dancehall. The song has so far received more negative reviews, as what people described as a surprise from the artist and that he lacks musical talents, hence, he had better concentrate on content creation if he must excel.
Many internet users said Komba sounded completely like a Nigerian; not a Sierra Leonean, which is a mere demotivation to promoting the country’s culture. Other sets also believed that he (Komba) used the same beat as “Nack,” a song released by a former artist of Cribs International, Jacob the Therapist, sometime in 2022.
Famous sound engineer and graphics designer, Sus Beat, reacting to the song says “Scatter,” is a duplicate of “Nack” which, according to him, is the wrong way of introducing a new artiste, especially when the management has had a confrontation with the artiste whose song is duplicated.
“The song is fine just that they copied everything about Nack and you can’t introduce a new artist, especially when the management has issues with the other artist,” said Sus Beat.
Peter Komba and Boii released their songs together. Unlike Peter, many people, including some bloggers, have complimented the 17-year-old artist. Some claim that she is getting the “Tems vibe” and more. As such, the management should get her a good writer and be ready for her “big blow”, because she is uniquely talented.
Below are some screenshots and links to the reactions.
