Sierra Leone: Mohamed Kamarainba gets 32 years jail term for rape charges

The 2018 flagbearer of the Alliance Democratic Party, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray has been sentenced to 32 years in prison after being found guilty on all eight count charges. The ADP leader was arrested in 2020 and has been in incarceration since, on accusations of sexually penetrating a 15-year-old girl in Koidu city, Kono, Eastern Sierra Leone.

The charges included sexual penetration, conspiracy, aiding and abetting, and several others. The matter was presided over by Justice Samuel O. Taylor of the Sexual Model Offences Court on February 17, 2023.

Mansaray’s health deteriorated in detention and is said to be suffering from prostate cancer, according to one report. He missed some of his court hearings, and at some point, had to be taken out of detention to seek medical attention at the 34 military hospital. In one of his hearings, he appeared in court in a wheelchair.

He is also reported to have accused his lawyers, Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai and others of abandoning him during the case. Lawyer Abdulai, the lead defence counsel, however, denied the allegations. The judiciary spokesperson Elkass Sannoh recently said he had been on bail but was still kept behind bars because he could not meet his bail condition.

Read: Mohamed Kamrainba’s Bail Conditions.

Mansaray led the ADP party in the 2018 general elections and was radical in calling out the country’s two main political parties – the Sierra Leone Peoples Party, and the All Peoples Congress – for not having done so much for the country. It is on this note that one of his lawyers said he was being “framed” for political reasons.

The second accused in Mansaray’s case is Marian Arouni, an aunt to the ward that was said to be abused. She was also sentenced to 15 years. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

With the general elections around the corner, it is likely that his party would not be contesting, as the ADP just like most parties in Sierra Leone, will hardly survive their founder’s exit from the political scene.