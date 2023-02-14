Sierra Leone: David Sengeh wins “Best Minister of the World” award

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, has been awarded the “Best Minister of the World,” at the 2023 World Government Summit in Dubai.

The annual award ceremony, which is given in association with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), honours the efforts of government ministers and the impact they are creating in society. This year, Dr. Sengeh is being recognized for his impact on the education sector in Sierra Leone over the years.

It’s been an hounor being on stage with HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid for the Best Minister Award at @WorldGovSummit. Congratulations to Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, Minister of Basic & Senior Secondary Education in Sierra Leone for his extraordinary work. #PwCProud #WGS2023 pic.twitter.com/RO9k8hFFd6 — PwC Middle East (@PwC_Middle_East) February 14, 2023

Upon receiving the prestigious award he emphasized that Sierra Leone has been known globally for its experience of war, mudslide, Ebola and other catastrophes, but he assured that he would do his best to ensure that children of this age don’t experience such.

“I am really proud of where I come from. However, Sierra Leone is infamous for a decade-long civil war in the 1990s. I resolved that I would do everything in my capacity so that my children will not go through the same experiences that we had. I dream of a day when young people will find enough of a critical mass of interested learners to be able to stop and solve that problem. An investment in education is the best gift we can give to our children,” said Dr. Sengeh.

More about Dr. Sengeh:

Dr. Sengeh is the Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education and Chief Innovation Officer for the Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) in Sierra Leone. He is a TED Senior Fellow, and an alumnus of Harvard University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He was appointed to work as the Chief Innovation officer at the Office of the President in May 2018. Later in 2019, he was named Minister of Education of Sierra Leone.

