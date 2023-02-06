Powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria

An Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hits Turkey and Syria, on Monday, February 6, 2023. According to reports, the Earthquake killed more than 1,300 people, injured thousands, toppled buildings and caused widespread destruction.

The quake has been described as one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century, sending tremors as far away as Lebanon and Israel. The epicentre of the 7.8-magnitude quake was 23 kilometres (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometres (14.9 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Videos from the scene in Turkey showed day breaking over rows of collapsed buildings, some with apartments exposed to the elements as people huddled in the freezing cold beside them, waiting for help.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.

However, Turkey lies in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. In 1999, more than 17,000 people were killed after a powerful tremor rocked the northwest of the country.