Sullay Kaikai joins English League One side, MK Dons on a short-term contract

English League One side Milton Keynes Dons Football Club have announced the signing of Sierra Leonean forward Sullay Kaikai on a short-term deal that’ll see him at the club till the end of the 2022/2023 league season.

Recently, Kaikai, 27, left his former club Wycombe Wanderers by mutual consent. He was featured in 32 matches since joining Wycombe Wanderers in 2021, scoring 2 goals during the course. Kaikai is the fourth Dons new arrival since the appointment of Mark Jackson as head coach.

As a youth product of Crystal Palace, Kaikai made his senior debut on loan at Crawley Town in 2014, and later that year scored on his Palace debut, he also made 11 appearances for the first team and won the club’s Young Player of the Year award. He was later loaned to Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town, Brentford and Charlton Athletic. After 11 appearances for Palace, he was signed by NAC Breda in January 2019 and moved to Blackpool in July of that same year.

“This is a great club with a great style of play. I want to get back to enjoying my football, and I’m thankful that MK Dons have allowed me to do that,” said Kaikai.

Milton Keynes Dons Football Club (MK Dons), is a professional association football club based in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England. The team competes in EFL League One, the third tier of the English football league system. The club was founded in 2004, following Wimbledon F.C.’s controversial relocation to Milton Keynes from south London, when it adopted its present name, badge and home colours.

