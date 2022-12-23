Sierra Leone moves one place up in the latest FIFA rankings

Sierra Leone men’s national football team, the Leone Stars has moved one place up from 117th to 116th in the latest FIFA rankings.

This comes after the team started its 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau a few months ago. They currently have one point, sitting in third place in Group A behind Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau.

Seven teams have risen by more than ten places in the #FIFARanking since December 2021 ⬆



But @EnMaroc are the year's highest climbers! 🇲🇦🙌 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 22, 2022

For the first time in 25 years, Sierra Leone participated in the African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon and their performance was described as an improvement in football in the country.

Meanwhile, the team ranked 27th in Africa, as Brazil and Morocco lead the world and Africa respectively.